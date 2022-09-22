Jumper Creek Veterinary Clinic will host an event to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
Dr. Mark Yates and Lynne Yates founded Jumper Creek in 1992 and have
been a staple of the community ever since.
Located in Bushnell they have been meeting the pet health needs of area residents for 30 years.
The anniversary celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and slated until 1:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the clinic, located at 22 Jumper Dr. N.
The event will feature open house clinic tours, food and refreshments, a surgical suite demo, a clinic history exhibit and opportunities for guests to experience the science of veterinary medicine.
Clients and community members are welcome to attend. What started as a small, one-doctor practice has grown tremendously over the
past three decades.
By 2015, the practice outgrew its original facility and necessitated the construction of a new, larger clinic. In 2016, Jumper Creek opened the doors on a new 3,200 square foot facility with three exam rooms, a large treatment area, separate surgical suite, laboratory and diagnostic space, and kennels.
Jumper Creek currently employs 20 staff members and four doctors.
Their patient families come from Sumter, Lake, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties for veterinary care.