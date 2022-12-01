Late Friday, Nov. 18, a six-person jury returned a guilty verdict for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller in the state’s case against him for perjury in an official proceeding, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.
The jury came back with the guilty verdict after just over 20 minutes of deliberation, according to Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney, who prosecuted the case.
According to Kidney, Miller was originally questioned because of two citizen complaints of a possible Government in the Sunshine violation.
The complaints came in March of 2021, with a third complaint, from an attorney, in June, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.
Government in the Sunshine provides the public a right of access to governmental proceedings at both the state and local levels. The law applies to any gathering of two or more members of the same board to any matter that will foreseeably come before that board for action.
Virtually all state and local collegial public bodies are covered by the law.
The commissioners were originally questioned regarding several phone conversations that reportedly took place between the two of them.
“Once he came in, he was put under oath,” Kidney said of Miller, during the original investigation.
While Miller and Search were originally questioned on possible Sunshine violations, the charge didn’t stem from the topic of any conversations, but rather, because Miller denied phone calls took place between he and Search, according to Kidney.
Kidney said they have phone records as proof of conversations, as well Search, who testified they did have phone conversations.
“The case is still technically open,” because they have not passed through the sentencing phase yet, so Kidney was limiting comments.
Kidney said because Miller has no prior felonies, a pre-sentencing investigation will be completed and then a recommendation will be made as to what the sentence should be.
While it is a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, Kidney said Miller could receive anything from credit for time served in jail to probation, or the longer prison sentence, adding that the sentencing could be done quickly, once that report is completed.