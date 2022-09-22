The internet provides a wealth of information, entertainment and education at our fingertips. It allows us to connect with people in an instant, and to access knowledge in moments. Despite all of the benefits the internet provides, it can also be a dangerous place for our children.
As parents and caregivers, it is our number one goal to keep our children safe while still allowing them the opportunity to learn and grow. When it comes to online safety talking to children is paramount to protecting them from becoming victims.
A few of the biggest dangers that threaten our children are online predators, cyberbullies and exposure to inappropriate content. Parents should talk to their children about cyberbullying and try to prevent them from using mobile apps that allow them to talk to strangers.
According to our Major Crimes detective, Pam Warren, a member of the Federal Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), parents can often educate themselves about the different apps that can be dangerous for children by conducting a simple google search. However, new apps are created regularly and learning how to use parental controls that limit the amount of screen time and require permission for apps to be downloaded could also help.
Finally, parental monitoring apps can be installed to assist parents with monitoring, blocking and even limiting activity on not only computers but tablets and phones.
By talking to our children, educating ourselves and taking an active role in internet safety we can lessen the chances that our children will become victims of internet crime. If you or your child come across suspicious online behavior be sure to see something, say something. You can contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 24/7 by calling 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).