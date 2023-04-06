An estimated 150 people – family, friends and community leaders, were out Saturday night in honor of Royal resident Maitland Keiler.
The black tie event was held at the Wildwood Community Center, in honor of Keiler’s 90th birthday.
Event emcee Joyce Felton, a resident of New York, came to Florida to honor Keiler and help with the celebration.
Speakers included family members like Dr. Carissa McCray – Keiler’s niece and community leaders, including Beverly Steele and Cliff Hughes.
McCray shared with the crowd what the event was about and gave some background on Keiler.
Felton said Keiler was born in 1933 in Royal, to Will and Melvira Keiler. In the early 1970s, he moved to Apopka, where he earned a living picking oranges. During that time, he met four Catholic sisters who worked to fund a health clinic for farmers and migrant workers in the area – the West Orange Farmer’s Clinic.
“While working with the sisters, he began a new chapter in his life,” she said, explaining that he became the first African American person, appointed to serve on the board of the clinic.
He advocated for the clinic very strongly, she said, adding that he knew there a lot people there that couldn’t afford the services.
She said he eventually came back to Royal and began advocating for local migrant workers who couldn’t afford medical services. He advocated for a clinic. In 1974, Project Health, Inc., currently Langley Medical Services, came to fruition.
She said Keiler went to the clinic meetings and served on the board. In addition, Keiler was a part of helping those in his community when it came to working with his hands. She said he helped build homes to help those in need.
Of his efforts to help in his community, Felton said Keiler has a passion for it and a love for people.
He also wanted others to be healthy and he is “One of the most healthy,” people you would find, adding that at 90, he is not on any medication.
His daughter, Rosetta Solomon-Lucas, along with her husband Leroy, escorted Keiler into the event to the song God’s Grace.
Felton said about 25 people flew in for the event, coming from New York and Georgia. Others came from Apopka and Orlando.
While the celebration was not a surprise to Keiler, Felton said his first reaction was, “I really don’t need to have anything like that.” She said he would have been happy to share the papers noting his efforts, adding that he was very thankful for their efforts to honor him.
Keiler has been honored by his community for his efforts and as a community activist, according to Felton.
He also received an award when President Barack Obama was in office, on the Congressional Record from the House of Representatives in 2008.