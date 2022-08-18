Shloe Kerness brings a wealth of experience with her to Wildwood Middle High School. It’s her first year in Sumter County, but she has experience at the elementary and high school levels, in adult education and she taught English at two South Korea schools and Kerness teaches the EPIC teaching program, a Career and Technical Education program for students who are interested in becoming teachers.
“I love preparing the next generation of teachers, sharing my passion for the profession and helping future educators to be ready for all the challenges, good and bad, they will encounter. I enjoy taking the standards and creating lesson plans from scratch just as much as I love delivering the instruction. Making a class come to life, building meaningful relationships and watching students grow is the best job anyone could ask for,” she said.
Since childhood, Kerness had a desire to be a teacher. When she was little, she and her friends would “play school. I wouldn’t play unless I could be the teacher. It is in my DNA but I do believe teachers can be made and every teacher can learn how to improve his or her craft. I always strive to do better,” she said.
Kerness graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in human services in 1992 and a post baccalaureate in elementary education in 1996. She then attended Nova Southeastern University where she earned her master’s degree in educational leadership in 2007. In 2014, she earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Central Florida.
“The success of our country depends on how well we educate our children. Education is more than learning how to read and calculate numbers. It is learning how to think critically, how to detect fallacies, how to reason, knowing yourself and knowing how to interact and communicate with others to name just a few areas that are important to me,” she said.
Kerness is surprised that teachers don’t make more money for the service they provide society.
She is also feels that anyone who has the grades and desire to become a teacher should not have to pay the state to take the coursework or tests to become a certified teacher if they give back five years of service to the state. “With the massive shortage of teachers we currently have, I am surprised we haven’t figured this out yet,” she said.
Kerness was an elementary school teacher and taught various courses for adult education in Brevard Public Schools. Later, she would serve as an instructor at University of Central Florida in the College of Education for 10 years.
Before that, she was with her husband in South Korea where he was stationed at Osan Air Base. “I followed him there, lived on the economy and worked as an English teacher at two different schools. The first was an all-girls high school. I only had a chalkboard and piece of chalk to teach packed classes of girls that didn’t know any English,” she said.
The classroom was heated by a pot-bellied stove in the winter and there was no air-conditioner in the summer. She said the students arrived to campus an hour before school started so they could clean the building.
“I saw the most hard-working students I have ever met in my life who were all competing for very limited university seats. After school, they all attended private study halls and most of them didn’t get more than 4 hours of sleep per night in their efforts to get into college,” she said.
The head English teacher at the South Korea high school where Kerness taught introduced her to a friend of his who taught at a university in the next town over. Through her connections, Kerness was able to get a job teaching English to a group of professors who taught at this school. Among those professors she would make a life-long friend, Young Hee.
One of her most memorable days of teaching in South Korea involves three other professors who were taking her English class. “They invited my husband and me on a ‘fishing trip’ and we agreed to spend the day with them. We made arrangements for these three men to pick us up at an easy to find meeting place half way between where they lived and where we lived. We were mortified when we realized, too late, that an upscale dinner cruise with a seafood buffet and live entertainment is what they meant by ‘going fishing’. My husband and I were wearing shorts and T-shirts and it was too late to go home to put on appropriate attire. I don’t know who was most mortified, my husband or our hosts who were wearing suits and silk ties as people stared at us, the only two Americans, all afternoon/evening on this special dinner cruise,” she said.
Kerness’ mother passed away in 2014. Like many mothers and daugthers, the two were best friends. It was her mother’s “love and belief in me that made me want to make her proud.” The realization that she could earn a doctorate in education was inspired by Dr. Nancy Nichols, Kerness’ former elementary school principal in Brevard Public Schools. Just by knowing her as “Doctor” Nichols planted the seed that she could do that, too.
“In my role as a teacher who is preparing students for a potential career in education, I hope I am able to impart my love for the profession; that even if they don’t become teachers, they will better understand and appreciate the effort, craft and heart that goes into teaching; and that students know me as an adult they can depend on for support inside the classroom and as someone who cares for them beyond the four walls of our room,” she said.
Kerness is from the west coast of British Columbia. She grew up on Vancouver Island and loves gray skies, low clouds, cool temperatures, and drizzly rain. “Any excuse to stay inside and quilt all day is my favorite kind of day. I literally grew up in a log cabin house surrounded by old growth cedar trees. In the winter, it was dark by 4:00 (pm) at my house because the trees were so dense and tall. My favorite beach is covered with driftwood, rocks and barnacles. I love and miss being able to turn my head in any direction and being able to see snow covered mountains,” she said.
Outside the classroom, Kerness is a passionate quilter and makes several quilts each year. She belongs to a quilt group that meets in Wildwood and they are dedicated to the modern quilt movement.
She also loves exploring new places, shopping for fabric to make her next quilt, watching TikTok videos, cooking, floating in the pool, and reading historical novels.
Kerness and her husband, a retired Army Field Artillery officer, have two adult children. Her oldest daughter graduated from Flagler College and has worked as a high school American Sign Language teacher. She is now a graduate student and works for Emory Hillel in Atlanta, Georgia. Her youngest daughter just graduated from Emory University and is a pediatric oncology/hematology nurse at Children’s Health Care of Atlanta. Her husband now works as a government contractor.