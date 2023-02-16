Kids Central Inc. announces the return of the organization’s signature fundraising event, Casino Night.
This year’s theme is Havana Nights. The event will take place on March 3 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala beginning. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Kids Central provides services for children placed in foster care and those awaiting their forever home through adoption in Sumter, Citrus, Lake, Hernando and Marion counties.
The agency’s focus is not only on the 3,000 children directly involved with the child welfare system but also in preventing children from being abused and neglected. Kids Central Inc. serves an additional 20,000 children in prevention programming annually.
This year’s theme focuses on an extravagant and elegant 1950’s Cuba, when it was a popular tourist destination. Expected to be a lavish affair, it will be designed to take guests back to that era and make them feel as if they’re really walking along the streets of Havana.
The night will begin with a mojito cocktail hour then move on to casino gaming, a poker tournament, prizes, live music, dancing, a Cuban marketplace, classic cars and entertaining surprises.
Tickets are $75 each or discounted when you purchase two for $125. Business leaders and community members are encouraged to support the event through sponsorships and prizes - all to help increase funds raised and to show their support of the children in care.
Most importantly, proceeds from Havana Nights benefit the children and families served by Kids Central Inc. Many children in care have necessities that are not paid for by any other funding sources – that includes diapers, sports fees, school activities, camp fees, graduation expenses, art lessons, tutoring and the many needs of those in independent living.
Ticket sales and event sponsorships allow Kids Central to enhance the children’s quality of life by providing those life-enhancing resources through funds resulting from Casino Night.
“Our goal is to increase unrestricted funding to children and families throughout our system of care to give access to activities that will assist in healing, discovering of talent or just allow the kids to be kids,” said Jessica Gilbert, Director of Community Affairs.
Kids Central Inc., established in 2003, serves families and children in the counties of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter. Kids Central is working to create a brighter future for children and their families by building better lives through protecting children supporting families and engaging communities.
For more information about our agency, please call 352-873-6332.