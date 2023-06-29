While Broc Kinley would love to see his college team earn some accolades, what he would like to achieve in the sport is to become a coach.
Kinley played offensive line for the South Sumter Raiders and was also on the Raider weightlifting team. Kinley will go on to play for Warner University, recruited by Coach Michael Piasecki. His academic plant is to study business and he leaves South Sumter with a weighted GPA of 3.655.
Broc is the son of Stacie and John Kinley. His dad is the head football coach at South Sumter Middle School.
For Broc, his attraction to football was likely inescapable – because of his family. Both his older brothers played and his dad John is the South Sumter Middle School head football coach.
“My family – we’re just so deep into sports,” he said with humor when asked how he got into it.
“I saw it so much, it’s all I ever wanted to do.”
“My dad is huge,” he said as far as his influences go.
“He’d take me to every practice,” he said, noting he saw all aspects of the game, watching and listening.
“Reese was huge – I just wanted to just follow in his footsteps,” he said of his older brother.
His older brother, the late Jesse Scheffer, as well as his cousins and friends also had an impact on his desire to play football.
What does he love about football?
“Oh, man … everything,” he said, noting the camaraderie is huge and the competitive nature.
“And, I love being able to hurt somebody legally,” he said with humor, paraphrasing Coach Joe Moore who is quoted as saying, “There is no greater feeling than being able to move a man from Point A to Point B against his will.”
“I’m never more happy than when I do that,” he said.
While he would love to see his college team earn some accolades, what he would like to achieve in the sport is to become a coach.
“I would love to be a coach - especially an award winning coach.”
He has a passion for the game and has already had a taste of coaching, helping coach at the middle school this past spring.
He plans to study business and become a history teacher, also working as a coach.
“It was so close to being out there myself,” he said.
He’s also hoping to come back to Sumter as that teacher and coach.
He said he’d love to coach with his dad.
“I told him that I wanted to coach and he was fired up again,” he said of his dad.
“In football I like to view myself as a leader,” he said of what he feels his strengths are, saying he’s tenacious – even when things might be down in the fourth quarter.
“Everything I do, I want to do with passion ‘cause I don’t want to half heart anything.”
Broc works out daily, except on Sundays – spending an average of about two hours a day. He’s currently working on strengthening and conditioning.
Some days it’s lots of running, some weightlifting and there’s also the time to learn plays and study the game, he said, noting it’s not fun.
He’s pushing to get where he wants to be.
“If you can push yourself when it’s hard, not on the field, that means everything on the field is going to be easy.”
Will college ball be different than high school ball? He laughed and said, “It’s a big change of pace it‘s going to ae a lot faster,” but said he’s pretty excited about and feels he will adapt well.
He said his strength includes his physicality, “My legs and my footwork,” noting he’s pretty quick on his feet for a larger guy.
Mentally? “I’m not scared to hit someone,” adding he always works to rise to the occasion.
As for his confidence, it comes from, “Lots of hard work and years of practice … and probably …,” a little something to do with his genetics, as well, he said.
He works his confidence, noting if he can “whoop ‘em” in his head, he can do it person.
While he said he doesn’t need to do anything to prepare for a game mentally, he does enjoy listening to music and says a prayer.
That’s also a time to hone in on those key points from coaches.
Broc said he’s always been the hype guy.
“I’m ready to go out there at any moment,” and when he comes out, he comes out shouting, bursting energy, at the top of his lungs, he said.
Broc also believes that “teamwork is everything,” explaining if it there’s a bunch of great football players on a team and they can’t organize themselves, “they’ll never be good.”
He said he’d rather play with mid-level players that are phenomenal in the organizational area, “…than a group of studs with no coordination.”
Any advice to younger players?
“Put your head down to the grindstone and work hard.”
Be up early and don’t shy away, he said, noting they’ll see adversity, but face it head on, plow through it, “…whatever you need to do.”
And “Cherish the moment,” he said, adding they should “… play every moment like it’s the last.”
In his football career at South Sumter, he had five solos, 17 assists, seven touchdown field goals (TFL), one sack, on fumble recovery and finished the year with 41 pancakes.
He was a team leader and served as a captain.
While sports is a key for Broc, it’s not his limit – he’s into history and poetry and now … music.
He said he’s a big music enthusiast and is learning to play base – even forming a band with some of his friends. And it’s all genres – from old country to rap and classical.
He’s only been playing about six months and said he’s not great, but “music takes time.”
His two closest friends are Brady Mallory and James Campo. He said they are like the Three Stooges.
Mallory plays guitar and is teaching Broc.
Their drummer is Tristan Faulk and the band is Sand Castles.