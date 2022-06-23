Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week two in the series, with the focus on Greta Kirby.
“You can do anything by trying and going after what you want,” – that’s what kindergarten teacher Greta Kirby hopes she’s able to pass on to her students.
Teaching kindergarten for the past six years, Kirby is a 1993 graduate of Wildwood High School and teaches at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School.
She said she credits her husband and sons with her success, because they, “… pushed me when I wanted to just quit.”
Among her most memorable moments in life were becoming a mother. Being a grandmother is also on her list of top moments.
In the classroom, it was “When a student struggled with knowing the basics,” but came back from Christmas break and was able to excel at the top of the class, she said.
She said it is her passion and love for teaching and her desire to inspire students to go after their dreams that moved her to a career in teaching.
She notes the importance of her job as a teacher, saying they are inspiring and guiding the future generations.
She and her husband, Alan, have been married for 28 years.
“We have two wonderful sons, Justin and Austin. Justin is a 2020 graduate from South Sumter High School and and Austin just completed eighth grade at South Sumter Middle School.
She said of all the things she’s experienced, what has surprised her most is, “That kids remember everything you say. I know this because they use my words throughout their own tea