A Leesburg man was arrested for DUI Manslaughter, after reportedly being involved in a collision that resulted in the death of Kissimmee man on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
It was about 7:30 p.m. when Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on S.R. 44, just west of C.R. 171 in Wildwood. He reportedly changed lanes and collided with a Suzuki motorcycle, also traveling westbound, according to the FHP report.
The motorcycle was being operated by a 51-year-old Kissimmee man who was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle as it overturned.
He was transported to the hospital, but died due to injuries suffered at the crash.
According to FHP, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene, but was found a few miles away by Sumter sheriff’s deputies, at Morse Boulevard and S.R. 44.
Walters was arrested by leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter, no valid driver’s license. He was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.