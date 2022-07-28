Devoted volunteers are a big part of what makes our organization successful. People like Cathy Krueger, our Volunteer of the Month for July 2022, show their compassion and dedication to improving the lives of animals each day and we can’t have enough good people like them on our team.
While Cathy always had dogs when growing up in Minnesota, her “feline fixation” began at an early age when she and her brothers were trying to bring home rescued kittens. Then later in life, her soon-to-be husband, Dale, who grew up on a farm, wasn’t accustomed to having a cat in the house, but soon learned it was a nice addition.
Their “animal family,” after marriage, consisted of a basset hound and a cockatiel. Then, Cathy and Dale ended up adopting one of their son’s cats and that’s when she found out Dale was really a cat lover underneath all that dog hair. He became a purr-fect cat dad!
Adoption has always been a driving factor in their lives, with many treasured cats in their menagerie, from sibling Himalayans - named, what else, but Hima and Laya, to now their tuxedo named Boo and their miniature black panther, Shadow.
Being cat and kitten obsessed, Cathy joined the Cat Crazy Villagers Club and quickly met many volunteers who worked in various aspects of companion animal rescue - some that give their time to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Cathy mentioned that “their stories of successes and rewards made me want to be part of that work. I love being able to help socialize the cats and kittens as a cat cuddler, so they will find loving homes!”
Cathy, like many others prospective volunteers, had expressed the universal concern of “I can’t do it because I will fall in love and bring them all home” but she then explained that “when you report for your next volunteer assignment and find one of those felines found a wonderful furever home, well, it’s just a perfect ending to the work you put into helping these fantastic felines!” She added that “every time I get a ‘nose bump’ from a kitten or cat and see their daily progress in socializing, it is a reward hard to put into words.”
From her time working with YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Cathy has seen that there are so many other ways to make a difference, even if volunteers don’t work directly with the animals. She has helped raise money selling merchandise, helped at bingo events and at the annual Lights of Love fundraiser each holiday season. It’s an event that really brings the holiday spirit into the hearts of people who can learn about the wonderful work of YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
If you would like to join our volunteer team and enjoy the personal satisfaction from helping change the life of an animal, please call YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, at 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking, basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping Admin. in the office, fundraising at our tabling events, basic maintenance tasks on our campus, and more. Reach out and let us know YOUR talents! We have reached 40 years in 2022 and it is largely in part because of caring volunteers like Cathy Krueger, our Volunteer of the Month this July 2022!