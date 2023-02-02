The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening is sponsoring the Labyrinth Spring Festival with the City of Wildwood Parks & Recreation. The Mayor of Wildwood, Ed Wolf, will cut the ribbon and lead the first walk. Mayor Wolf was quick to say ‘yes’ when asked.
“This promises to be a fun event for everyone and I hope to see our families come out,” said Wolf.
The festival is slated for Saturday, March 11.
“Ashley Wood and her troop, Girl Scout Troop 84505, would love the opportunity to lead a Scout walk in their uniforms,” said Girl Scout leader Shay Sanchez.
The Girl Scouts will also have a booth to sell cookies to attendees.
The Evening Rotary Club is putting out a call for other groups to lead a walk through the labyrinth. If you are interested, contact Sue Bodenner, club president rotaryvillagesevening@gmail.com to reserve a time between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“Members designed the 45-foot diameter labyrinth as a walkable canvas labyrinth. The Villages High School Interact Club then helped paint the design. It’s one of the largest labyrinths in Florida,” said Julie Schmied, organizer of the event.
“We think the community will really enjoy the experience of walking it. A voluntary donation to support local charities, or recognize special people or causes in their lives, gives walkers the opportunity to stake a flag in the labyrinth. As the day progresses the labyrinth will come alive with the flags representing our support for our community.”
This Labyrinth Spring Festival has been designated a Special Project of The Labyrinth Society, an international group of labyrinth enthusiasts. A labyrinth is a path with no wrong turns or dead ends that leads to the center circle and then back to the entrance. Labyrinths are an ancient archetype dating back 4,000 years or more. They have been used for personal and spiritual transformation, as well as community building, according to The Labyrinth Society.
“Building community is an important part of being a Rotarian. The festival will include fun activities for all ages along with food trucks, a Kids’ Corner, entertainment, vendors, and exhibits that represent organizations that also work on community building,” according to Schmied.
“The Labyrinth Spring Festival is all about celebrating our community.”