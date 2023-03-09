The Wildwood Middle High School Girls’ Basketball team played hard, and played for the win, right up until the end of their season.
Even though they didn’t take the final game against Hawthorne in the run for the state championship, the Lady Cats had the highest record in their division at 24-2 and possibly the “… one of the best records of girls basketball in the school’s history,” said Coach Brian Haugabrook.
Along with head coach Vincent Brown, the girls were led by coaches Brian Haugabrook and Wayne Allen.
Listed as number one in the 1A District 7 division, with a 24-2 win record, the Wildwood Girls’ Basketball team lost one of only two games this season – in the final round to the Florida High School Athletic Association state championship.
“I think we were really good on defense this year,” Haugabrook said, noting that a benefit for the team is that none of their players were seniors, which means they’re all able to come back and play for Wildwood again next year.
“Collectively, as a team,” he said, noting they played really well together.
He said Coach Allen’s motto was “Everybody’s important on the team,” noting that members worked the defense and did a great job.
While Zoey Brown and Trinidy Harris were high scorers and great on assists for the year, all the members played a lot and contributed a lot to make work the wins, he said.
“Basically playing well in defense and hustling,” with their effort and energy and tenacity in the game.
The final game was against Hawthorne and ended with a score of 42-38, Hawthorne.
During the run for the state title, the Lady Cats took Glades Day, 78-7 in the regional semi-finals and Trenton, 61-36 in the finals. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, they had moved into the state semi-finals, taking Graceville, with a 66-45 win.
Team members for the season were: Zoey Brown, Zaria Weaver, Adejah Corbin, Ramiyah Blackwell, Trinidy Harris, Makayla Jones, Essiance Jasper, Nia Haugabrook and Alexia McCray.