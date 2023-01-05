The Wildwood Wildcats girls basketball team is 11-1 as they move into the new year and back on the court. Their most recent collection of wins in the Mount Dora Christian Christmas Tournament.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, they took the Cypress Creek Bears in a smashing win, 67-4. Shooting high points for the Lady Cats was Zaria Weaver with 17 point and Trinidy Harris with 13 points.
Alexia McCray followed with 12 points, while Ramiya Blackwell, Zoey Brown, Adejah Corbin, Makayla Jones, Essiance Jasper and Nia Haugabrook added to the scoreboard.
On Friday, Dec. 30, the Lady Cats followed up with 57-35 win against Mt. Dora Christian Academy in the tournament.
The Lady Cats are set to play Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in an away game against Gainesville.