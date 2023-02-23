Residents gathered for the monthly Lake Panasoffkee Community Town Hall meeting, earlier this month. Moderated by Charles Pennington, a local resident and Community Watch coordinator, many residents attended as presentations were made by Sumter sheriff’s Undersheriff Pat Breeden. The presentation focus was on safety and programs offered by the sheriff’s office. Cindy Brown, community relations representative for Congressman Daniel Webster, spoke to those present on how Webster’s office serves constituents by assisting on federal issues and with federal agencies. The town hall meetings are held at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Building on the first Tuesday of every month. Shown left to right are: CAP representative Rozanne Grady, Cindy Brown, Sumter sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Davenport, Charles Pennington, Breeden and Chris Haworth of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
