Lake Technical College raised funds and awareness for breast cancer in October by designing and selling t-shirts. Lake Tech students contributed to the T-shirt design that incorporated Lake Tech’s logo, the United States flag and the breast cancer awareness ribbon that had the words hope, courage and strength.
“Lake Technical College wants to help those impacted directly in the community so it was decided to give the donation locally to The Cancer Institute at AdventHealth Waterman,” said executive director Deanna Thomas.
The $1,140 was presented to AdventHealth Waterman employees, Mabel Valdivia, executive director of the foundation; Leslie Maxwell, director of the cancer institute and and Shivam Kharod, Radiation Oncology M.D.
“We are grateful for your donation and it will go directly to our Cancer Benevolent Fund. This fund helps all cancer patients with various needs such as treatment, gas and transportation, bus passes, mortgages or equipment,” said Valdivia.
