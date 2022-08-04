Invest in your future and enroll at Lake Technical College this fall. Earn your certification and become employed in one of Florida’s hottest jobs. You can learn from the experts while gaining real-world, hands-on experience in high demand industries. Programs at Lake Tech are designed to be completed in a year or less at an affordable cost.
Open registration begins Tuesday, July 5. Summer hours for our admissions and financial aid offices are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. No appointment is necessary.
Lake Technical College offers over 30 workforce training programs including, two programs designed to help students earn their Florida high school diploma, while becoming a certified professional chef or HVAC technician! There are scholarships available for those who qualify.
Several of the career programs still have a few seats available, but are filling up fast. If you are interested in a career in Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Baking & Pastry Arts, Pharmacy Technician, Patient Care Technician, CNC Production Specialist, Accounting Operations, or Administrative Office Specialist, please contact Lake Tech soon as these programs are getting close to maximum enrollment.
For more information about other career training programs or adult education programs such as GED preparation or English for Speakers of Other Languages, please visit our website at www.laketech.org.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers training for over 30 career and technical programs, as well as, adult education classes for GED and ESOL. The main campus is located at 2001 Kurt St., Eustis. Visit the website www.laketech.org, or call (352) 589-2250 for more information.