Alyssa Landin, of Center Hill, along with eight other students at Lake Technical were named December Students of the Month. Landin is shown holding the letter K and is studying cosmetology. The other students are: Felisha Wimes – Accounting Operations, Justin Bardell - Auto Collision Technology, Morocca Holmes - Baking & Pastry Arts, Berkley Barton – Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality, Dane Nichols – Heating, Ventilation, Air- Conditioning & Refrigeration, Lucia Ramirez – Medical Assisting, Josephine Dorris – Pharmacy Technician and Taylor Von Maxey – Practical Nursing.