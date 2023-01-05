Lake Technical College announced their December Students of the Month recently.
Among the nine students listed is Alyssa Landin, of Center Hill. Landin is studying cosmetology.
Other students listed were: Felisha Wimes – Accounting Operations, Justin Bardell - Auto Collision Technology, Morocca Holmes - Baking & Pastry Arts, Berkley Barton – Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality, Dane Nichols – Heating, Ventilation, Air- Conditioning & Refrigeration, Lucia Ramirez – Medical Assisting, Josephine Dorris – Pharmacy Technician and Taylor Von Maxey – Practical Nursing.
The students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude and school and community involvement. The students of the month will receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement and a delicious lunch served by Lake Tech’s amazing culinary team.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers high quality training for over 30 career and technical programs, as well as, adult education classes for GED and ESOL. The main campus is located at 2001 Kurt St., Eustis. The Institute of Public Safety is located at 1565 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares. Visit the website www.laketech.org, or call (352) 589-2250 for more information.