Joyce White, President Land of Lakes 417
The Land O’Lakes chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 met on Tuesday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Joyce White in Bushnell. Those in attendance were Joyce White, Carol Anderson, and Peggy Sloan.
Chaplain Carol Anderson led the 1812 ritual with the pledges to the flags and the American’s Creed. Peggy Sloan gave the Flag Minute and the 1812 Minute.
Carol Anderson reported on the Star Spangled Banner Flag House and Museum. Behind the Flag House, there is a museum that houses exhibits on the War of 1812 and the Battle of Baltimore. The museum features a 10’by42’ window which was created to be the same color, size, and design of the original flag of 15 stars and 15 stripes made by Mary Pickersgill.
Joyce White read the National Defense article about the F-22 Raptor military plane. Joyce White relayed that the AFROTC award assembly was held April 13 at Leesburg High School and the chapter awarded certificates and medals to two seniors: Lilly Peterson and Roger Roden. Both are planning a military career after graduation.
Carol Anderson presented the program about “The Burning of Washington City.” A short video about the War of 1812 and the burning of Washington was shown. We give thanks to Dolly Madison who had the foresight to remove the portrait of George Washington from the White House before it was burned.
The ladies enjoyed a luncheon provided by the hostess. The next meeting will be October 18 at the Lone Oak Cemetery office in Leesburg.