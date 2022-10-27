The Land of Lakes chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 met on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg. Those in attendance were Joyce White, Glorianne Fahs, Carol Anderson, Peggy Sloan and Jackie Jones.
Anderson reported on the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House and Museum. These articles encouraged all members to educate their chapters and others about the importance of this historical place. Chapters should include studies on how the people of Baltimore saved the city and the nation during one of the longest days and nights in Baltimore’s history. This was the night that Francis Scott Key wrote the national anthem.
Joyce White shared the National Defense article “Americanize the Defense Military Chain” which brought forth the dangers of depending on other countries for our military needs. At present, the chapter is sending encouraging cards to a young lady from Lake County who just entered the military. The chapter also voted to send phone cards to those in the military.
Anderson also reported on setting up a patriotic display at the Leesburg Public Library for the Star-Spangled Banner week in September, which included a proclamation by the mayor of Leesburg. Anderson donated 150 flag cards to a local teacher at Wildwood Middle High School. Members were encouraged to help place flags at Lone Oak Cemetery on Nov. 5, in honor of Veterans’ Day.
Wreaths across America will be on Dec. 17.
Members discussed ideas on how to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the chapter next May. The chapter was organized June 3, 2003, by Mrs. Glorianne Fahs so the chapter is planning to do something special in the community. Money was collected for veterans, Merchant Marines and other chapter projects.
Anderson presented the program about Mary Stockton Hunter who was an eye witness to the burning of Washington, D.C., in 1814. A British force led by Major General Robert Ross marched in Washington and set fire to the Capitol Building, the Treasury and War Departments, and many other buildings. Mary Stockton was one of those who pleaded with him to spare the private residences.
The next meeting will be January 17, 2023, at the Lone Oak Cemetery office in Leesburg. The program will be about the 130th anniversary of the National Society Daughters of 1812. Anyone who is interested in joining NS US Daughters of 1812 should call Joyce White, 352-793-8119.