The City of Wildwood and the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages is sponsoring the Labyrinth Spring Festival Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Labyrinth Spring Festival is the first of its kind, not just in this area, but anywhere, according to The Labyrinth Society, a worldwide association of labyrinth experts and enthusiasts. At 45 feet diameter, it is also the largest portable labyrinth in Florida. Rotarians had the help of local high school students to create it.
Labyrinths have been around for about 4,000 years. They are most often used for meditation, focusing, or calming aid, which is why they are often found in churches and hospitals. The other use of labyrinths is as a community-building gathering. That is the purpose of our labyrinth.
As our community gathers and walks the path together throughout the day, we hope they will experience a strong sense of community. Ed Wolf, Mayor of Wildwood, will cut the ribbon and lead the first walk.
Anyone can walk the labyrinth, either as an individual or as a group; alone with their thoughts, or in the lively company of others. They can walk the labyrinth for free. We hope, however, that people will want to help the organizations that make a positive difference in our community by making a donation to our Foundation (a 501c3) which supports local charities.
Attendees will have the opportunity to make a donation at the entrance to the labyrinth. For every $5 donation, the walker will get a yellow flag to stake along the path of the labyrinth, to mark their support for the community. For every $25 donated, the walker will receive a blue flag to stake in the center of the labyrinth. They can write their name, a loved-one’s name, or an intention on the flag (or nothing at all). We expect that by midday, the labyrinth will be alive with flags, a visual representation of community support.
The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening Foundation supports: food and services support for low-income elderly, education support and school supplies drives, dental services for low-income veterans, training service dogs for veterans, emergency funds, food and supplies for homeless, local food pantries.
Along with financial support, our members volunteer on a regular basis. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self;” we strive to be of service wherever and whenever we can.
The festival will also include food trucks, vendors and even a classic automobile exhibit. There will be many activities for adults and children to enjoy together. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment. There will be a drum circle with extra drums for attendees to join in.