South Sumter High School supported the annual Laura Vicker’s Event at Langley. Staff and students donated to the event, in order to help provide gifts for families in need. Along with making donations, several students turned out to support the morning effort of putting the gifts together for delivery. Those students represented Dade’s Youth, Interact and FFA. The gifts will be distributed at the upcoming event for December.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Bagony ambassador today, ag commissioner tomorrow
- Jury returns guilty verdict
- Teacher arrested
- Turkeys from Heaven
- Holiday Events (Week of Dec. 1)
- Wildwood working to enhance downtown for events, business
- Raiders 2022 season final with 12-1 record
- FHP graduates 31, looking for new recruits
- WMHS honor roll students listed
- Yesterday