The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up their annual Special Olympics fundraising campaign with their leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run this month.
Between Torch Run merchandise – T-shirts and caps, the Tip-A-Cop events and the Torch Run, they raised almost 9,000, according to coordinator Beth Hunt.
Hunt said they begin fundraising in February. The money helps to fund the state Special Olympics program. The run drew law enforcement representatives from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, corrections, parole and probation, ending at the ARC building on West McCollum Avenue in Bushnell, where some of Sumter County’s Olympics residents attend.
Next up for the sheriff’s office is their annual golf tournament fundraiser, which provides funds for various community projects throughout the year.
This summer, they will also host the Teen Citizens Academy.