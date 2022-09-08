The Villages/Tri-County League of Women Voters will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center in The Villages.
The group will host Cecile M. Scoon, Esq., the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan League of Women Voters.
She is a graduate of Harvard and the University of Virginia, with a 36-year career of service, beginning in the United States Air Force. She is currently the owner and managing principal of Peters & Scoon Attorneys at Law in Panama City.
Scoon has been recognized nationally for her civil rights work, targeting Florida’s 2018 Amendment 4, Senate Bill 90 and continued legislation that threatens her right to vote.
She reminds residents that “Voting is the basic building block of our prized democracy.”