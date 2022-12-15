The American Legion Post 403, Bushnell, awarded the Sumter County Fire & EMS (SCF&EMS) with a plaque for outstanding commitment and dedication to duty, honor and service. The American Legion Post 403 is within the confines of the Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell and consists of military veterans who served their country but are now in prison. Post 403 received its American Legion charter in 2013.
Station 22 received the honor on behalf of Sumter County Fire & EMS. Post 403 thanked SCF&EMS, not only for the work done at Sumter Correctional Institution, but also for the county as a whole.
Joan Suelter, the Immediate Past Commander Post 347, and liaison for the Post 403 in Bushnell, presented the plaque to Station 22.