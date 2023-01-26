Amanda Miranda took first place the American Legion Tri-City Post 18 High School Oratorical Contest, hosted by Legion members and was held on Jan. 19 at Community Ministry Center in Wildwood.
Esly Villeda and Jaden Brooks also placed in the competition – Villeda took second place and Brooks took third.
The challenge is new for the local Legion and is a Constitutional speech contest designed to help high school students develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of the U.S. Constitution, according to Sam Bass, Legion Post 18 commander.
Miranda, Villeda and Brooks are all juniors at Wildwood Middle High School and members of the Wildcat Debate Club. The club is led by Illiana Miranda.
Each of the three students delivered a prepared speech on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution. The speeches lasted between eight and 10 minutes and contestants were not allowed to use notes, a podium, or a sound system.
Students were then allowed up to five minutes to prepare for a three to five minute speech on topic assigned to them during the competition.
Students were evaluated on the content of their presentations as well as their speaking skills.
The local competition is part of the American Legion Oratorical Scholarship Program, which according to the organization’s presentation of the program, is to teach the importance of leadership and provide participants with an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Judges this year included: Amanda Salazar – director of Wildwood Parks and Recreation, Cindy Brown – community relations representative for U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster, Joe Elliott – Wildwood City Commissioner and U.S. Army veteran, Jessica Barnes – executive assistant to Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh.
Miranda will go on to represent Sumter County at the American Legion District 6 competition on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Seminole County Firefighters’ Association Building - 6969 Venture Circle, Orlando.