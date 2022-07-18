We are spending millions of dollars supporting Ukraine! We have lost 91,799
lives here in the United States in 2020 due to drugs!
Question, instead of opening our border, why don’t we close our border, then we cross our border and wipe out those drug cartels that are sending those drugs into our country
and killing our people and costing the American people millions of dollars?
I do not understand why there has been no action taken to address the killing
of our citizens, due to those cartels sending those drugs into our country!
Fox needs to ask the question ... why has there been no action taken to stop those cartels?
Phil Longo
Bushnell