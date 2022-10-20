Letter to the Editor Oct 20, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marco Rubio has been in the U.S. Senate since 2010!He has done little for Florida in 12 years!Let’s get Rep. Val Demings elected for a dynamic go getter for Florida!Thank you,Michael HarrisWebster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Sumter Sun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020