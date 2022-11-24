The Friends of The Villages Library will hold a Holiday Special Book Sale on Dec. 3 and 5 at the Belvedere Branch of The Villages Library, 325 Belvedere Blvd, The Villages.
This year’s sale has shorter hours and transactions are cash only. The public is welcome.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3
Fiction, non-fiction and military collections - $1 hard cover, .50 soft.
$1 for single disk CDs and DVDs, with a holiday kids book specials.
Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – fill your bag $3, fill their box, $4.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which has returned over $600,000 to the community since 2003.
They urge residents to “Help Our Kids Read to Succeed”, to promote literacy and recycle books.