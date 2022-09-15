The Sumter County Republican Party is excited to announce that the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, their biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held on Oct. 1, 2022 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.
The dinner will feature the “Freedom Team” with U.S. Congressman Michael Waltz and U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds as keynote speakers.
Congressman Waltz is the first Green Beret to be elected in Congress. Congressman Donalds is a member of the Freedom Caucus.
Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Daniel Webster will also attend the dinner. Tickets are $150.
Congressman Michael Waltz and The Villages are Diamond Sponsors. The Villages Technology Solutions, Mike Scott Plumbing, Gold Wingnut Productions and Joe & Jennifer McMahon are Ruby Sponsors. Jerry Prince, Sack Roofing, TriCounty Landscapes and Congressman Daniel Webster are Emerald Sponsors. Pearl Sponsors are Marilyn Ford, Romac Building Supply and CEMEX.
Additional sponsor opportunities are available. Purchase your tickets and find more information at www.sumterrepublicans.org