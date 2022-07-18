The Linden Cemetery Association would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s Linden Cemetery Picnic.
When you buy a plate or a cake or a raffle ticket, you help preserve our cemetery and the history that goes with it.
We would also like to thank the workers who helped prepare the barbeque, the pilau, the sauce, the lemonade and the desserts.
Also thanks to those who prepared and served the food and drinks, cleaned up, decorated and all the other jobs that made the picnic possible.
We hope you enjoyed our annual gathering and plan to come again next year.
Thanks again
The board members of the Linden Cemetery Association