Photo memories from the Linden Cemetery Picnic throughout the years, chicken pileau, barbecue and more, with 770 dinners sold on the grounds this year – the community’s annual picnic is the real thing.
There’s the rich history, dating back to its start in 1897. There’s homemade lemonade and home-baked cakes and pies, slow-cooked barbecue and simmered pileau – everything a good summer picnic is made of.
Held last Saturday, there was plenty of fellowship beneath the oaks at an event that is as much tradition for families as it is fundraiser. People come from the community, around the state and in some cases, from even farther away.
This was the 125th year of the picnic, with generations of families passing down the baton of service – spending the night before the picnic barbecuing and prepping up the pileau. The chicken dish was cooked up by Nolan Elkins, Terry Langford, O’Dell Williams and Justin Elkins this year, according to the Linden Cemetery Association.
There’s squeezing the fresh lemons and baking the “money” cakes that draw thousands of dollars in bids as participants vie for their favorite cake. This year, volunteer Shirley Parker’s strawberry cake went for $2,100. The cake and pie auction brought in $11,000, according to Justin Elkins – vice chairman of the cemetery association.
The lemonade paddle was been in the hands of Gary Revels. The honor and the paddle passed down from his dad to him, 51 years ago.
As in previous years, Edition one and two of the Ties That Bind were available for purchase. The books were written by descendants of the original picnic founders, after months or research. The books include everything from the history of participants and family members to actual grave locations on the site.
Held the last Saturday of each June, along with the food and history, the picnic serves up plenty of fellowship.
Elkins noted the support from so many residents and businesses, noting it would be hard to name each one.
Their picnic raffle included the choice between a Ruger Predator .308 rifle or ab S&W Shield 9MM as first prize. The raffle also included some cash prizes.
Coordinators are asking for help to keep the tradition alive and plan future picnics.