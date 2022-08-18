I’ve written over 300 columns in the past three years. Some subjects were apple pie and the American Flag. Others were more controversial. Yet, nothing I’ve written in the past three years created as much reader feedback as the two columns I wrote about why this is a great time to be alive in America.
Far and away, almost all the reader feedback I got went something like this: America is not great anymore. This is a terrible time to be alive. If you think differently, you are a wealthy elitist capitalist who has no sympathy for real Americans.
Readers, I never would have guessed being bullish on America would trigger a passionate disagreement. Last week I shared two comments from readers who took me to task for being too optimistic and out of touch with how hard life is in America.
This week, I am sharing a sample of the mere handful of reader comments who agreed with me — but who it appears, are in a small minority.
Reader P. wrote, “Thanks for the fact-reality check. The Truth needs to win over feelings.”
K commented, “No, you are not the only one tired of politicians telling us how bad things are. However, I'd go so far as to say I am tired of politicians period.
American author H L Mencken (1880-1956) wrote ‘The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.’ That is true more so now than it was then.”
And then there is T.
“Hi, my name is T. and I grew up here in Lake County. I graduated high school and went on to Lake Sumter Community College (as it was known in the late seventies). I was fortunate to associate with professionals with Doctorate degrees where I worked and went on to the University of South Florida for a B.A. degree.
I then went on to what was my second choice for a career. You are correct in that the American Dream is alive but know this, so many factors affect the realization of that dream.
I was bullied in high school and called all kinds of names. I wasn't anti-social but because my jobs kept me from participating in high school activities so I wasn't accepted. Had I let that affect me negatively I would not be where I am today.
I am a success. I epitomize the American Dream having had a successful career and am standing tall after all I went through. My family when I was growing up was on food stamps and I had free lunch tickets at school (another source of derision by the way).
I returned to Lake County after my career to be closer to an aged parent. I've reconnected with a few people I knew 40 years ago. I would say to those who feel lost and unsure of what awaits them to not let negativity overwhelm them and to borrow some cliches, tomorrow is another day, and things change for the better when you least expect them.
You are correct sir, the American Dream is alive but it takes perseverance and guidance by the right people to get there.”
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin can be reached at: david@d-r.media