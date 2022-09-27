Editor’s note: This is the second in a three part series about the impact ALS has upon a family. Sharon Keeble is a correspondent for the Sumter Sun Times.
The saying ‘opposites attract’ could have been written for me and my husband Dave.
When we met in 1995, through mutual friends, we were both seeing other people, but even if we had been free agents, I wouldn’t have gone for him. He was a blonde builder who had left school at 16; I was a journalist and had always gone for dark-haired, academically minded blokes.
When we both found ourselves single two years later, and Dave asked me out, I hesitated. But then I thought, why not? He was fun, and that’s what I needed.
Three weeks later he asked me to marry him and I said yes. A couple of friends thought I was being reckless, that I was on the rebound, but in those weeks, I got to know the real, kind-hearted, family man that he was, and I fell in love.
Seventeen years later, we moved to Florida with our two daughters. I worked my dream job for a national American magazine and we had our third daughter. Dave coached young children in soccer and basketball at the YMCA. For a long time, life was everything we dreamed it would be.
Then in August 2017, after experiencing issues with his legs and then muscle twitches all over his body, Dave was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease, also known as ALS: a progressive, neurodegenerative condition where the motor neurons that connect to muscles die, rendering them useless.
He was 45 years old. Most people diagnosed with ALS die within three to five years after having lost complete control of their bodies and there is no effective cure or treatment. I remember the moment we found out. Dave was quite level-headed, considering.
His main concern was for our girls and how much we should tell them. He promised he would fight to make every day count and he was determined that this diagnosis wouldn’t define him or our lives.
As his wife, however, I was totally crushed. I’d never had a doubt that we would be together forever …that we would grow old together with our grandchildren and God only knows how many dogs.
Yet there we were, our bubble burst, and I was faced with watching the love of my life gradually lose all movement and die a premature death.
“I bet you wish you hadn’t fallen in love with me,” Dave said at the time. I wept, not because I was sad, but thankful that even with this death sentence, I would get to spend every day with my soul mate. I knew then that we would make the best of it.
Dave’s progression was pretty steady for a long time. For a while, we vowed to do everything on his bucket list, which included trips to Alaska and Cuba for our wedding anniversary.
One summer we went to Yellowstone National Park, cramming 3,000 miles into two weeks, but I realized it was probably the last time we could embark on such an undertaking.
Since his diagnosis, I have gone from being a wife and a lover to a full time caregiver, something that when I’m honest, doesn’t come easily to me.
I bathe him, dress him, feed him, take care of his bathroom needs …try to make his days better. It’s not something I ever expected I would have to do for my husband and I hate seeing him lose his independence.
Inevitably it has changed the way we love each other, too. In some ways, our love is deeper and we are more connected on a spiritual level. We value the little things more, like a kiss and a hug, or my hand on his while we watch TV. Dave tells me all the time how amazing and beautiful I am and how much he appreciates what I do for us all.
Looking after him is an act of love. When you can wipe another person’s bum, feed and bathe them, for sure, it’s love.
We talk about what’s to come. He wants me to meet someone else so I won’t be lonely after he’s gone.
Sadly, the passion isn’t there as much anymore. It can’t be, since he is completely paralyzed and in his hospital bed 24 hours a day. I think Dave misses it more than me, but he is limited physically and I have such different priorities now.
Just keeping him comfortable and alive, for as long as possible, are the things I think about more than anything. By the time bed-time comes around, I am mentally exhausted and just want to sleep, ready to do it all again the next day.
Death is one of the oldest taboos and I believe he will never be far away once his body has left this world. Death holds little fear for him because he feels his parents will be waiting, so he is able to comfort me and talking about it has made our relationship stronger.
Dave once asked, “If you knew I would get ALS would you still have married me?”
Without a doubt, my answer was, and still is, yes.
The thought of not having our kids or having lived a good life together and created so many memories? I’d do it all again just to have them - and to have him in my life.