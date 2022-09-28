The Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Villages Chapter (DFCS), awarded Lizeth Lazaro with its newest scholarship recently. The STEM (Science, Technology, English and Math) career-focused scholarship was for $2,000.
“I was very grateful and shocked,” Lazaro said.
“It paid for half my school.”
A resident of Oxford, Lazaro wanted to attend nursing school but didn’t qualify for a scholarship through the college she wanted to attend. She talked to Joseph Finch, president of the DFCS, telling them about her dream to attend nursing school and the financial difficulties she was having. She told the group that she would need $2,000.
The group heard about Lazaro after hearing the story of her time taking care of a World War II veteran named Jack Hallett. Flying a P-38 Lightning (a twin piston-engine fighter), Hallett saw combat during D-Day in WWII. Lazaro helped care for Hallett during the last eight months of his life.
“I like what I’m doing,” Lazaro said. “I like helping people.”
Lazaro said when she is working with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, it’s like they are family.
“My goal is to see a smile on their face.”
Lazaro currently attends Marion Technical College in Ocala, studying nursing and medical assisting. When she’s not at school, she continues her work at the senior living facility taking care of patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Lazaro said she is the first of her siblings to go to college. “I want to work in a hospital or as a traveling nurse.”
After graduation, Lazaro says she wants to help the DFCS with anything they need as a thank you for how they helped her.
“It’s kind of like a miracle,” Lazaro said.
“My goal is to make people feel better.”