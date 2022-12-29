The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the America Revolution is based in Leesburg and has members from Lake and Sumter counties. This year, Leesburg Elementary Learning Academy (LELA) was the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the DAR chapterShown from left are: chapter vice regent, Pam Sokolowski, LELA’s Family School Liaison Florence Katzenberger, chapter recording secretary Debbie Seals and chapter librarian Annette Freeman.