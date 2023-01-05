Three teachers in Sumter were awarded Florida Farm Bureau Federation classroom mini grants this year. Eileen Badger, Jessica Hamilton and Morgan Hall – Wildwood Elementary School, Bushnell Elementary School and Webster Elementary School.
District 5 of the federation provided a total of 24 grants to classrooms in the area. The district includes Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Polk, Lake, Hillsborough and Pinellas. Valerie Ansill, one of the program coordinators, said the District 5 group had the largest number of grants provided in the state, with the total state dollars distributed at $25,000 in grant money.
The Florida Farm Bureau provides teachers with multiple resources to help educate students about agriculture, collaborating with Florida Agriculture in the Classroom program.
Teachers have access to a variety of supplemental statewide classroom materials for grades K-12 along with downloadable activities. The volunteer leaders also participate in Ag Literacy Day, an interactive reading exercise for students across the country.
The mini grants, $250 each, are provided to teachers who engage classroom ag education in elementary and secondary levels. The goal of the grants is to increase awareness and understanding of agriculture among students and educators and is funded by the FFBF Women’s Committee. Teachers applying for the grants had to describe their project and timeline, their objectives.
Ag in the Classroom was created to help school children and teachers learn about agriculture, where their food comes from and the important contributions Florida farmers make to their communities and state.