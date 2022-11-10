As a United States veteran, Bruce Allen said he didn’t have anything heroic from his background to share. But Bruce Allen served 30 years between active duty and the military reserves. He spent more than a year in the jungles of Vietnam as an infantry lieutenant – working with the soldiers in his unit to help keep each other alive and complete the mission.
He spent days at a time in the humidity, sleeping on the ground, dealing with leeches and mosquitoes and … the enemy. He said the Viet Kong and the North Vietnamese Army were usually following them and would launch surprise attacks, noting it was very hard when the attacks came at night.
There was no opportunity to shower and change clothes for weeks at a time, food and supplies only came by helicopter and Medivac runs were a necessity when soldiers were wounded. They only spent five days a month on base, located on a hill and only accessible by air or hiking. The rest of the time, they were out in the field. The benefit of being back on the hill was “hot chow” and a chance to change their clothes, he said.
At any time, they could hear mortar fire, where a rocket would be dropped down a tube and shot into the air.
“You can hear it in the distance and know it’s going to come your way, but you don’t where. You have to hunker down,” he said.
The gunfights took place weekly, as they made their way along, trying to clear the jungle of the enemy.
Even moving on was a chore, “We had to move on with our mission. We couldn’t stop and mourn,” he said.
“You never knew what you were going to run into.”
The Young Idealist Enlists
Allen enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and was in Vietnam from 1969 – 1970
He was a junior in college when he “… just decided that I had enough education for a while and decided to join the Army as a private – the lowest rank,” he said, noting where he started in the military.
In reality, he was patriotic.
“I went in with the attitude that we were there to fight communism, which was spreading all throughout Southeast Asia,” he said, noting the north was trying to take over the south.
“To them, we were just a blip on the history of Vietnam,” he said, but noted that here, we still harbor the wounds and deaths of those lost.
“I’m an idealist - I believe in democracy. I believe in the freedom of speech and I believe in the First Amendment and the right to carry a firearm legally. I believe in diverse opinions and beliefs. I believe in religion and freedom of religion,” and he doesn’t believe one group should be over another.
Allen said he believes in legal immigration, but does not support illegal immigration.
He was trained at Ft. Bragg, N.C. and then as a military policeman. Eventually he went on to officer’s candidate school at Ft. Benning, Ga.
“Then I received my orders to go to Vietnam – into what was known as the Americal Division,” where he spent the year “…commanding an infantry platoon in the jungles of Vietnam in combat,” he said.
He was a commissioned officer - a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army infantry branch before he was sent to Jungle Warfare training, what was formerly known as the Canal Zone, he said. He and the other lieutenants in training spent two weeks sleeping in the jungle, dealing with insects and more.
“They got us in tune with being deployed to Vietnam,” he said. They carried rucksacks filled with food, water and ammunition.
He’s grateful for his officers training, where he learned to read maps and how to use a compass.
He said it wasn’t like it is today, with GPS. It was something he was skilled at, adding, “We had to know where we were at all times.” Mostly because any help they needed would have to come in from the air –whether it was the supply line, the tremendous amount of firepower they had available or the medical helicopters that would fly out the wounded – he had to know how to get that help to them.
And often, they had to clear a landing zone, using C4 explosives.
He said they had a tremendous amount of firepower available to them on the ground, when they needed help. He said from the air it was gunships and F4 Phantom jets, sometimes even naval gunfire from offshore.
“Lots of firepower,” he said.
Years of service, different experiences
Once he left Vietnam, he spent time in North Carolina, training trainees, he said, adding that he went to school and completed his education on the GI Bill.
As a civilian, he said he has worked for the FBI in fingerprint analysis and as a special agent in North Carolina – working homicide and other investigations. He got his law degree and even practiced law for a few years, he added.
While he has been able to put the things he’s seen and experienced aside, Allen said there were tough days – times when he wondered why he made it, but his comrades did not and he has wondered why, “The good Lord spared me.”
He joined the National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserves, working his way up, when he finally retired, it was as a lieutenant colonel.
He was called back to active duty and ended up in Iraq. He was assigned to the First Cavalry in Texas, when he was deployed, among those leading 23,000 soldiers in their unit. He was there for 15 months.
Allen served to train other soldiers. He said the two environments were very different – from the climates – Vietnam’s humid heat two-week rains to Iraq’s arid heat and 120-degree temperatures or freezing nights.
And the enemy … while in Vietnam, the enemy could sneak up at night and hide trip wires and pungy stakes everywhere. The stakes were buried in the ground at an angle and soldiers would trip over them, injuring their legs.
He said his unit was always on the move. They would spend seven days out on a mission and five days back at their base, on a hill. When they were on a mission, they rarely ever stayed in the same place two nights in a row.
He was only 22 then and “The responsibilities were huge,” but “They prepared us very well.”
He said the enemy was, “…always following us and trying to take advantage. The Viet Kong were very good at laying booby traps in different locations.”
But, “The enemy in Iraq, they didn’t wear uniforms. They looked like civilians.”
In Iraq, it was roadside bombs and an enemy dressed like a civilian, standing among the general crowd.
Even in their homecomings, the experiences were vastly different.
He said their homecoming from Vietnam was not good. “The American people were not in favor of the war, a lot of times they took it out on us,” he said, noting they did their best to melt back into society and not acknowledge their own military service to the country.
But during their homecoming from Iraq, they were made to feel like heroes, he said.
“And we actually felt like we made a difference.”
He noted the two sects in Iraq fighting against each other and said they actually made inroads between the two.
Allen said “When we left it was a much more peaceful country,” than when they arrived.
He said some those served with have returned to Iraq since and have told him it is a different place and they didn’t have to worry as much about the enemy.
While he would never claim hero status, no matter his experiences and willingness to serve his country at all costs, Allen said he “Always did my job - I did what I needed to do well.”
Family and Home
These days, Allen, 75, and his wife Sarah live just outside Wildwood. Married 50 years, they have two grown daughters – Tamara and Amber, one grown son – Jason and 10 grandchildren.
Tamara and Amber are nurses and Jason is retired military.
Allen said when he and Jason served in Iraq, they were there at the same time and got a chance to see each other every three weeks.
These days, Allen remains active in the local community - serving with finances at the American Legion, active in their Christian church and as a driver/coordinator for the Wildwood food pantry.
He just returned from Port Charlotte, where he spent days serving thousands of people there, by giving out food from the pantry.
“We were very, very lucky,” he said of the impact of the storm on Sumter County.
Today
As for today, Allen said he still believes in all those things he held dearly in his youth.
I still believe in democracy, I still believe in this country.
“I think we’re being overwhelmed. I think our government should be taking a much stronger stance.”
Allen said he grew up with a single mom and they had very little money.
“I think if people want to succeed, they can.”
He and his wife Sarah started out on minimum wage.
“Nobody ever gave me money - my wife and I worked very hard. We made our own way.”
He believes the military is still a good way to start out life and a great way to learn a trade and transfer it to civilian life. He also said employers love to hire veterans.
“There’s so much great opportunity out there,” he said, adding that kids today are being offered sign-up bonuses for joining the military – not something that was available in his time. He started off earning $60 a month as a private.
Even those who were drafted did a great job, he said, noting that they all pulled together, no matter the background of each person.
“We had to survive in the jungle
“I was proud of the guys back then,” he said, noting that “Everybody worked hard - everybody pulled together.”
“I still think it’s a great way for young adults to start.”