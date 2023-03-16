This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week’s focus is on Dr. Suzanne Shinn – South Sumter High School.
“I picked up the wrong piece of paper at the community college that I attended. I meant to pick up the paper listing the courses needed to enter the School of Engineering at the University of Kansas, but I accidently picked up the sheet for the School of Education instead. I had taken most of the courses and I enrolled in Child Development the next semester. I loved the class and I changed my major to education,” said Dr. Suzanne Shinn of how she became an educator.
Currently at South Sumter High School and her first year in Sumter, she said she has been teaching mathematics for 30 years.
Her love for education goes farther – not only does she teach math, but she is also certified in English Language Arts.
She graduated the University of Kansas with a B.S.E. in 1991, an M.S.E. in 1994 and a Ph. D. in 2001.
“My Ph. D. is in Curriculum and Instruction with minors in mathematics and statistics,” she said.
She notes her husband for “…being encouraging every day. My mother-in-law has also been a major influence in my life.”
She said she enjoys the day-to-day interactions with students and learns many things from them.
“I also was the district Teacher of the Year in my last district, in Kansas, in 2006, and I received the National Star of Teaching in 2008.”
Outside the classroom, she said she loves to play golf and swim.
“But I grew up ice skating. My children ice skated as well. I am currently an official for U.S. Figure Skating.”
She notes the importance of teaching, saying it, “… shapes all other professions.”
Her hope is that more students will pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
Shinn believes that “All students can learn. I just need to find ways to reach them all.”
She and her husband live in Lady Lake and have two grown children who live in Montana.
“We are all from Kansas City.”
Of things that have surprised her in her years as a teacher, “Some students aspire to do great things in life. Some of my former students have gone on to play in the MBA, serve our country in the military and become award-winning physicians. I am proud of every single student that I have had the privilege of teaching,” she said.
Of things others might not know about her, she it’s “… how much I love teaching AP Statistics.”