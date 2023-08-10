Aysegul Ugur has a love for reading. So much so, that being a librarian was her dream because it would allow her to share that love and enthusiasm with others.
“I’ve always had a passion for reading and children’s literature. In fact, I have completed my master’s in reading education for this very reason,” she said.
Ugur is the media specialist at Webster Elementary School and has been there for the past three years. Prior to that, she has taught in various capacities – from fourth grade to serving as a literature coach and even an assistant principal.
She said she and her family moved to Florida from Philadelphia in 2007.
She completed her undergraduate at Temple University with a bachelor’s in Elementary Education in 2006; her masters in Reading Education at St. Leo University in 2013 and her master’s in Educational Leadership at University of West Florida in 2015.
She said she always wanted to move to Florida and attended a recruitment event for educators interested in teaching in Florida, in New York City.
“From there I attended the Great Florida Teach-in event where I received a job offer for a Sumter County School.”
She cites the importance of education as the foundation it builds.
Every foundation that has built us into the adults we are, has “…been influenced by the education we received. A teacher’s work is a delicate one, where we are actually helping shape the future of our society.”
“My goal is to always spread the love of reading to students. There is a whole world to explore, simply by opening a book.”
She said her philosophy at work is to, “… embrace each child’s strengths and use that as a guide to help them reach their full potential.”
“Being an educator is not simply a job, but a lifestyle. It’s definitely one of the most difficult jobs, but also the most rewarding.”
Fuchs said what might surprise others about her is that she is bilingual and from Turkey, “…although I was born in the U.S.”
She has been married for 20 years and has a six-year-old daughter.
For fun, she enjoys traveling with family, spending time with their bunny, Mocha, and cooking.