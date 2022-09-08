Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bret Jones, Timothy Morris, and Marlene O’Toole and the reappointment of David Hidalgo and Ivy Parks to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees.
Bret Jones
Jones, of Clermont, is a lawyer for the Law Offices of Bret Jones, P.A. He is a member of Cornerstone Hospice Foundation and Imagine Schools at South Lake. Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Webber International University and juris doctor from the University of Florida.
Timothy Morris
Morris, of Leesburg, is the vice president of Ernie Morris Enterprises, Inc. He is a member of the National Office Products Association and Rotary International and is the Treasurer of the Florida College System Foundation. Morris earned his associate degree from Lake-Sumter State College.
Marlene O’Toole
O’ Toole, of Lady Lake, is the head of Beacon College’s Transition Work for Student Career Development. She was previously an IBM Executive and a House Member for the Florida House of Representatives from 2009-2016. In her second term, O’Toole was Chair of the House Education Committee.
David Hidalgo
Hidalgo, of Clermont, is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Envision Services. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. Hidalgo earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and nursing from McNeese State University, a master’s degree in anesthesiology from Barry University and a master’s degree in business management from the University of Florida.
Ivy Parks
Parks, of Clermont, is the Project Assistant and Accounting Manager for Parks Consulting Services. She is a member of the local Parent Teacher Organization. Parks earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in international business from the University of Central Florida.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.