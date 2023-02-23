Angie Langley, CEO and Founder of Langley Consulting Group in Clermont, was inducted as a member of the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors.
Langley, a 25-year veteran in the Central Florida business development and government relations scene, said she looks forward to supporting the college’s scholarship program and other educational missions.
The foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, awards over $1 million in scholarships each year to students attending Lake-Sumter State College. The foundation raises funds through a series of events, including an annual gala, golf tournament and fun runs.
Langley said she believes strongly in giving back to the community and is involved in a number of philanthropic and advocacy organizations, including the Powerhouse Youth Project, Toys for Tots and Lake 100.