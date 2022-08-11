Lineworker training programs will include renewable energy
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Lake-Sumter State College, through the LSSC Foundation $85,000, to support a new renewable energy certificate program and student scholarships.
The six-week Lineworker Boot Camp program will benefit from the funds. The program prepares students for jobs as entry-level apprentices for transmission and distribution roles at energy utilities. This program is offered at the Electric Utility Institute at the LSSC Sumter Center in Sumterville.
The curriculum for the Lineworker Boot Camp is developed in collaboration with industry partners to ensure a seamless transition for students entering these roles and reduce the amount of initial on-the-job training required.
Lake-Sumter State College is one of 18 organizations across Florida to collectively receive $697,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation, to support educational opportunities and career training programs.
“We are so appreciative for the Duke Energy Foundation’s gift to support energy education programs and student scholarships at Lake-Sumter State College,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, senior vice president of institutional advancement and executive director, LSSC Foundation.
“Our strong relationship with Duke Energy allows us to offer industry-leading energy education opportunities for students. With this year’s gift, we look forward to expanding our programs to include courses and specializations in renewable energy.”
As renewable energy becomes a larger part of the electric generation mix in Florida and across the country, the demand for workers with skills in these areas will continue to grow. This renewable energy certificate will build off the electricity knowledge offered in the Lineworker Boot Camp and include training in three key areas:
• Photovoltaic systems (solar panels) design and placement
• Photovoltaic systems installation, operation, and maintenance
• Energy storage systems, including the chemistry and materials
“As we look to the future, we are excited to embrace these renewable and sustainable energy trends through new and expanding partnerships on each of our campuses,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake-Sumter State College.
“Along with the support from the Foundation, we are exploring ways to simultaneously improve our campus infrastructure and offer hands-on career training opportunities for our students.”
For example, LSSC plans to construct an off-grid, solar-powered Workforce Teaching Pavilion that offers a teaching space for programs hosted at the Sumter Center.
The associated solar installation and system will also serve as a real-world laboratory for students in the renewable energy certificate.
As a standard part of the planning process, new certificates and programs require approval from the LSSC District Board of Trustees.
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) offers a high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a proud member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville. LSSC offers non-credit, certificate and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.