Amendment 1:
Limitation on the assessment of residential property for improvements to resist flood damage
PROPOSED BY: Florida Legislature
SUMMARY: Many home improvement projects ultimately increase the assessed value of a home, which means the homeowners pay higher property taxes. This amendment would allow the Florida Legislature to pass laws that would make improvements intended to protect homes from flood damage exempt from higher assessments.
Flood resistance improvements include elevating structures, waterproofing or filling basements in. It could also include maintenance projects like landscaping that allows for storm water runoff, installing check valves capable of preventing water backup, and elevating furnaces, heaters, and electrical panels.
Arguments for and against Amendment 1
Supporters Say:
• Encourages individuals on the coastline, waterways and flood prone areas to invest in protection from flooding.
• Improvements could lower insurance claims after hurricanes thereby reducing premium increases for all homeowners.
• Solar installations and wind mitigation improvements were excluded from increases in assessed value in 2016. It is only fair that improvements that protect homes from water damage also be exempt.
Opponents Say:
People choose to build or buy in coastal or flood plain areas. Why should other taxpayers need to subsidize their choice with tax breaks?
• Encourages development/redevelopment along coastlines and in flood prone areas, something that should be avoided.
•We already have a myriad of specific property tax exemptions, developed as each special interest group approaches the Legislature to place an exemption on the ballot
Amendment 2:
Abolish the Constitution revision commission (crc)
PROPOSED BY: Florida Legislature
SUMMARY: The Florida CRC convenes every 20 years, the last time in 2018. There are 37 commission members including the Florida Attorney General and 36 appointed by the governor (15) President of the Senate (9), Speaker of the House (9) and the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court (3). The CRC refers constitutional amendments directly to the ballot for public vote.
This commission is unique to Florida. Florida has 3 others ways to put an amendment on the ballot: legislative joint resolution, citizen initiative, and the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, which also meets every 20 years - the last time in 2008. Florida also allows citizens to call a Constitutional Convention.
This amendment would abolish the CRC. It would not impact the other four ways to change the constitution.
Arguments for and against Amendment 2
Supporters Say:
• CRC has proposed too many changes.
• In 2018 the CRC bundled together too many items. This not only confused voters, but did not allow them to deal with issues one at a time.
• CRC yields too much power to a non-elected body.
• The CRC is too expensive and divisive.
• Florida has other ways to amend the constitution.
Opponents Say:
• The majority of amendments have originated in the Legislature.
• If bundling is the issue, change the structure to allow amendments to be put on the ballot in consecutive years.
• We have no idea what Florida will look like in 2037. There should be an independent body to look at the whole of our constitution fifteen years from now.
• This amendment comes after repeated attempts by the Legislature to significantly restrict Florida’s citizen-led initiative process.
Amendment 3:
New homestead exemption of up to $50,000 for certain public service employees
PROPOSED BY: Florida Legislature
SUMMARY: This amendment would authorize the state legislature to create a new, $50,000 homestead exemption for certain public service employees, including classroom teachers *, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and members of the Florida National Guard.”
The exemption means property owners in these professions can subtract $50,000 from the assessed value of their property, which will reduce their local property tax bills. The exemption would be in addition to the standard $50,000 homestead exemptions Floridians already receive on their primary residence. The new exemption would not apply to assessments for school taxes.
If this amendment passes, it is estimated to cost local governments $85.9 million in lost revenue for fiscal year 2023-24, growing to $96 million in fiscal year 2026-27. The state would make up for the losses in Florida’s 29 “fiscally constrained” counties, primarily rural counties in the Panhandle and South Florida’s interior. For information on how this amendment might affect your local revenues, call your local tax collector.
* A classroom teacher is a full-time staff member assigned the professional activity of instruction K-12 students in classroom situations including basic instruction, exceptional student education and career educational.
Arguments for and against Amendment 3
Supporters Say:
• Essential workers need a break. Salaries are low compared to other states.
• Florida has a critical need for more teachers and law enforcement personnel. This could draw more workers to Florida.
Opponents Say:
• The loss in revenue means taxes will increase for the rest of us.
• This amendment only helps essential workers who are homeowners. Those who rent will likely see an increase in the amount they pay for housing, because landlords will raise their rent to cover the increase in their taxes.
• To be fair, all give essential workers a pay raise if their salaries are too low.
• Cumulative impact of combined homestead exemptions means some people will be contributing very little to their communities
• Does not take into consideration total household income
• Need to put more funds into affordable housing instead of tax breaks