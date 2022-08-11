Dewaine Lyals grew up locally, attending his first two years of high school at Wildwood. He moved to Dunnellon for a while and graduated Dunnellon High School in 2010, went on to graduate college at Webber International University, graduating in 2016.
But now, Lyals is back – this time as Wildwood’s varsity boys’ basketball coach.
The school year hasn’t even started, but Lyals is already proving his skills as a coach. During the summer season, the team played an estimated 30 games, winning all but three, according to Lyals.
“I wanted to come back and help,” he said of his desire to return to his hometown.
He’s teaching business in the classroom and coaching the team on the court.
“I always knew that I wanted to coach,” he said, noting he started out in the classroom as a para-professional and then went on to become a teacher.
“That’s when I decided that I wanted be around kids,” he said, noting he wants to help make a difference in their lives.
While they’ll work on the game, he said their focus is to get the kids ready for their future and future success, after high school graduation. That means working on all aspects of the students’ lives – including character and mental strength.
He said sports was a major influence for him, “I felt like it was the thing that saved my life. If it wasn’t for basketball, I don’t know where id be right now,” he said.
He said he believes that choosing something and sticking with it can help students succeed.
Lyals played varsity all four years in high school and was captain all four years at university.
He and his wife, Jakeara, have three children – Joshua, Lyanna and Noah.
He also has an “adopted brother”, he said of teen and Wildwood Middle High School student Adyn Corbin, who lives with his family.
He plays on the Wildcats basketball team as well.
“He started as a freshman this year.”
On the court, Lyals said his focus for the team is on defense.
“I’m a defensive guy,” he said.
He believes in what he’s doing.
“I know how much of an impact the coaches had on my life as a kid. I wanted to open up my arms and do the same things for the kids that my coaches did for me.”
He’s also been impressed by Wildwood’s current coaches, Allen, Harrison and Brown.
“All three can be tough on the guys and the kids don’t reject it because they know they love them.