From the fields to the grocery store
Splenda and its parent company, Heartland Food Products Group, are opening their first-ever fully-integrated U.S.-based stevia farm in Lake Panasoffkee. The company already had a presence at the lake, growing their product, but according to county administrator Bradley Arnold they had not been doing any processing at the location.
“They’ve now moved into greater production,” and processing as well, he said.
According to information from Heartland CEO Ted Gelov, from inception, the Splenda Stevia Farm Management team designed the 1,465-acre farm to be eco-conscious, adding that by growing stevia in the US, Splenda will reduce CO2 emissions by simplifying the existing complex and heavy transportation infrastructure, eliminating the need to transport product overseas. Heartland is the parent company of Splenda.
“Our decision to establish the Splenda stevia farm in Sumter County is part of our strategy to help bolster the American agricultural industry while helping decrease the environmental impact caused by current global supply chain operations associated with stevia. Until now, all stevia has been grown and processed in markets outside the U.S., mainly China, and requires a complex and heavy transportation infrastructure to bring to the U.S. market. By growing and producing stevia extract right here in Florida, we will eliminate the impact of transporting stevia from overseas,” Gelov wrote in a letter to county administrator Bradley Arnold of their $50 million dollar investment in the Lake Panasoffkee location.
Sumter County has always been agribusiness friendly and the Stevia company is an addition to those businesses, he said, adding that because the company was already in operation with growing the product, it “falls into our right-to-farm ag exemptions.”
“They will not have to go through the building department, plan review, those type of things,” Arnold said.
In the letter, the company notes that their investment in the local farm “…represents our commitment to Made in America,” and minimizes reliance on key ingredients that are currently only sourced from China.
“Our investment helps local farmers, the environment and the overall economic prosperity of Central Florida,” they wrote, adding that at Splenda, their mission is to, “…help people live happier, healthier, and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar and delivering the best-tasting stevia…”
Now fully operational in Central Florida, they said the farm “…aims to produce superior tasting stevia sweetener, while building an emerging US agriculture industry, and decreasing environmental impact by eliminating unnecessary CO2 emissions caused by current global stevia supply chain operations.”
“The approach we’ve engineered with our Splenda Stevia Farm gives U.S. farmers an opportunity to grow and process stevia right on their own farms. Our ultimate goal is to help Americans cut unwanted sugar from their diets by 25% or more by the year 2030,” Gelov added.
Other potential county industry growth includes Good Life Farms, which Arnold said is planning greenhouses and lab/offices on a site they have on C.R. 229.
Based in New Hampshire, the agri-business focuses on producing salad lettuce. Arnold said the county has seen the site plans on the location, but the company has not moved forward yet.