Wildwood Police Department now has a permanent MedReturn Drug Collection Unit.
Citizens looking to dispose of excess and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications can now visit the safe and secure permanent drop off location at Wildwood Police Department. The address location is 3939 C.R. 462 East, Wildwood.
Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition has partnered with Wildwood Police Department to establish a permanent MedReturn drug collection program in order to reduce the supply of drugs that can potentially harm teens and adults. This box was purchased with a grant that the coalition received to implement the safe disposal of unwanted medications.
“The coalition also provides an educational training on proper use, storage and disposal of medications,” said Rozanne Grady, Coalition Coordinator. For more information, please visit www.sumtercap.org.
There are three things you don’t want to do with unwanted medications: keep them at home, flush them down the toilet or put them in the trash. At home, they might be taken by intruders or family; in the toilet or trash, they get into the water system and post health hazards to humans and animals.
“Now there are places where people may take their unwanted medications for proper disposal,” said Capt. John Walker, Wildwood Police Department.
The MedReturn boxes look much like standing postal boxes.
“I think these boxes and locations provide a convenient access point for residents in Sumter County to come and dispose of prescription drugs,” said Grady.
Properly disposing of excess drugs is everyone’s responsibility as a matter of public safety. More than 70% of young people, abusing prescription pain relievers, get them through friends or family - a statistic that includes raiding the family medicine cabinet. Now Sumter County citizens won’t have to wait for a specific take-back day to clean out their medicine cabinets.
The collection site is open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all law enforcement offices. Unwanted medications can be dropped off with no questions asked. There is no charge for the service.
The drug collection unit is produced by MedReturn, LLC of Grafton, WI. MedReturn, LLC is committed to providing a safe, secure and environmentally friendly way to help law enforcement agencies and communities collect unwanted or expired household medication, including prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and unused pharmaceuticals.