Through the summer, the Times will publish a series of short bios on Sumter County Teacher of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is on Emily Keeler – Wildwood Middle High School.
Emily Keeler
“All children must learn. I feel having the right fit in the classroom fields a child’s desire to be better. Educators have the power to instill lifelong learning, a joy to learn. This will help shape our future,” said Wildwood Middle High School teacher Emily Keeler.
Teaching science to students in grades seven through 12 for the past 35 years, she said shen went to college for biology/chemistry.
“I worked on secondary education as my minor,” she said, graduating college in 1985 State University College at Buffalo. N.Y.
Her philosophy in teaching to, “…make learning fun. Take risks, raise the bare and get kids to reach for it.”
She became a teacher because she loves working with young people.
“They want and need adults to be there for them. I want to be that person,” she said
“I am lucky to share my life with my best friend who I play golf with, go to movies, spend summers at the beach and cook great meals with. I have two great dogs that are my everything, and tell me every day they love me. I have wonderful neighbors that share time with me and colleagues through school and boosters that make life fun,” she said. Keeler has been a resident of Wildwood for 35 years.
She said her favorite moments with her students include, “The excitement of a child when they get what you are explaining, when they believe in themselves, when they get opportunities academically to shine. Being able to take students all over the country to travel and compete with their scientific research. Watching them achieve success they didn’t know they could.”
One of the highlights outside the classroom for Keeler has been “Being a teacher and being able to watch my own son become an academic success.”
She takes great pride in the success of her son Alex.
She said he attended Wildwood Elementary, Villages Charter Middle School and South Sumter High School. He graduated valedictorian of his class.”
He received his bachelors from Florida A&M University and then his master’s degree at University of South Florida in four and a half years.
“He has a corporate position, owns his own company, is a professor at a college and is currently working on his PhD. He was taught by some of the best teachers throughout his kindergarten through 12 years. He is a product of the Sumter County School System,” and “He makes my life complete.”
Anything that others might not know about her” Keeler was taught how to speak English from two parents who did not, “So I also went to Polish school for many years every Saturday to learn how to read, write and speak ( even do the Polka) Polish.”