A Bushnell man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, for obstruction without violence, after a confrontation that lasted more than an hour, involving several deputies and the sheriff’s office aviation unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident reportedly started just before 9 p.m., when Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Casey Siglin was traveling C.R. 609A, responding to a call on 80th Avenue in Bushnell.
The sheriff’s office report indicated that the deputy heard a man yelling and stopped in front of the driveway, activated the vehicle alley light, calling out to the male and asking what he said.
According to the deputy’s report, the man said something like “cops don’t belong out here” and “we shoot cops.”
The deputy proceeded, responding to the original call, but immediately heard four gunshots from the direction where he had heard the comments from. Multiple deputies responded and they staged south of the residence. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also up, flying over the area.
According to the report, they began giving loud, clear commands over the patrol loudspeaker, with information provided by the aviation unit, but the defendant refused to come out of the gate. Siglin, Sgt. Otero, Dep. Britt and K-9 Dep. Garrity then approached the gate of the property on foot and gave loud verbal commands to the defendant and other subjects to come out of the gate.
“After they refused to cooperate, we then approached them, revealing our uniforms and made contact with the defendant and another subject at the gate. The defendant refused to come outside of his gate, stating a burglary occurred on his property …,” Siglin wrote in the report, noting that the defendant wanted them to investigate, but refused them access to his property.
“At this time, the defendant was highly irritated, as his son and wife approached. The wife was armed.”
After repeated commands to put down her firearm, she eventually complied, Siglin wrote.
“Sgt. Otero attempted to detain the defendant, who was suspected of making the possible threats to me, at which time he began pulling away from Sgt. Otero. I then grabbed the defendant’s arm to keep him from pulling away. As Dep. Britt jumped over the fence to detain the defendant in handcuffs, he intentionally dropped to the ground.”
Koller was detained and placed under arrest at approximately 10:40 p.m. His bond was set at $1,000.
When Siglin ran a check on Koller, he found a previous conviction for resisting arrest in 2009.