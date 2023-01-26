A Wildwood man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 21 on eight counts of child pornography, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
Mark Porter, of Rail’s End, was arrested after an investigation that lasted several weeks, according to the SCSO. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation was initiated when detectives assigned to child exploitation investigations, and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, received information that a person living at the residence was distributing child pornography.
He is being held with an $18,000 bond and according to the SCSO.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621.
To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).