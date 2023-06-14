A man who reportedly fired gunshots into the customer gas pump area at the Texaco Spirit Travel Center in Lake Panasoffkee, fled to Cares Planned Pethood, where he was trapped by deputies and arrested early Wednesday afternoon.
Dequan Scott was arrested as a suspect involved in the Wednesday morning shooting and an overnight shooting in Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
On June 14, at approximately 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to the Texaco Spirit (I-75 and C.R. 470), regarding shots being fired in the parking lot.
The parties involved were reportedly in a white sedan and a sliver sedan.
Scott, reportedly the primary aggressor in the Wednesday morning shooting, appeared to pull into the parking lot and fire shots toward another vehicle at the pumps, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire from multiple people connected with that vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Scott experienced a flat tire from the gunfire and fled to Cares Planned Pethood, east of the gas station, where he was located by numerous deputies and blocked in.
According to the sheriff’s office, Scott was the driver and has multiple felony warrants. He is also suspected in an overnight incident in Royal. That incident is believed to have involved Scott and what appears to have been a running gun fight near the Wildwood Community Center. Twenty‐six rounds were recovered in the overnight incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
It has not been confirmed that the other parties involved in the overnight incident are the same individuals from Wednesday morning’s incident.
Scott was shot in the arm with non-life threatening injuries during the gunfire exchange. He was taken into custody by law enforcement, EMS was called and he was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case, including the identity of the driver of the silver sedan, is asked
To call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621. To remain anonymous, contact
Crimeline 1‐800‐423‐TIPS(8477). This case is still an active and ongoing investigation, additional
information will be limited.
The sheriff’s office reports that Dequan Scott has the following warrants with additional charges pending:
Two Counts ‐ Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Felon
Two Counts ‐ Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle
Three Counts ‐ DWSLR Habitual 2nd or Subsequent Conviction
Two Counts ‐ Felony Fleeing or Attempting To Elude
Carrying Concealed Firearm
Traffic Methamphetamine 14 Grams Over
Possession of Oxycodone
Possession of MDMA
Possession of Cannabis Over 20 Grams